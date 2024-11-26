Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $129.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chesapeake Utilities traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 5179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.32.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.93%.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
