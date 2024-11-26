B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 475.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a 570.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC set a 640.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 561.22 ($7.05).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 350.30 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.39. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.76). The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 973.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.33), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,808.19). 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.