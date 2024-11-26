Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.53) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.22) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday.
Breedon Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Insider Transactions at Breedon Group
In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £1,192.77 ($1,498.08). 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Breedon Group
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
