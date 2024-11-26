Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 620 ($7.79) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($6.99).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.71) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 432.09. The company has a market cap of £324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,286.86). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,567 shares of company stock worth $1,485,824. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

