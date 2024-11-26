B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 540 ($6.78) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a 570.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a 475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 561.22 ($7.05).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

LON:BME opened at GBX 350.30 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 398.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 448.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.06 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,808.19). 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.