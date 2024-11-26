Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($64.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 4,510 ($56.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,384.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5,175.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,200 ($40.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,653 ($58.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,627.91%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.97), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,526,470.54). 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

