Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,240 ($28.13) to GBX 2,385 ($29.95) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($23.86) to GBX 2,050 ($25.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Jet2 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JET2

Jet2 Price Performance

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,593 ($20.01) on Friday. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,083 ($13.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,390.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 882.35%.

Insider Activity at Jet2

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,403 ($17.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,268.03 ($31,735.78). Also, insider Angela Luger purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £12,555 ($15,768.65). 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.