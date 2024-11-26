Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.32) to GBX 321 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.50) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.22. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 102.30 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of £992.73 million, a PE ratio of 8,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

