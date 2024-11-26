Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.32) to GBX 321 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.50) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.