Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 201 ($2.52) to GBX 239 ($3.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Helios Underwriting Stock Down 1.5 %
Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.82 million, a PE ratio of 876.30 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 208.80 ($2.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Helios Underwriting Company Profile
