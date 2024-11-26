Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 201 ($2.52) to GBX 239 ($3.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Underwriting Stock Down 1.5 %

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 203 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.82 million, a PE ratio of 876.30 and a beta of 0.14. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 208.80 ($2.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

