Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons Trading Up 2.1 %

LON:PZC opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £346.08 million, a P/E ratio of -578.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 75.30 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Company Profile

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £62,486.10 ($78,480.41). Company insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

