QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Get QCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,069.26. This trade represents a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.