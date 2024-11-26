CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.9 %

CLGN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

