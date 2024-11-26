NeoVolta (NEOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 27th.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

NeoVolta Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOV opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of -1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

