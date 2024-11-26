Rogers Sugar (RSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 28th. Analysts expect Rogers Sugar to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.60.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

