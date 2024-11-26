Rogers Sugar (RSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 28th. Analysts expect Rogers Sugar to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
TSE:RSI opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.60.
About Rogers Sugar
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Stock Average Calculator
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.