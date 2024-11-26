BOX (BOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. BOX's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,356,740.29. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,895. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

