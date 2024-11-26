Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ (NASDAQ:OACCU) Quiet Period Will End on December 3rd

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ (NASDAQ:OACCU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OACCU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.