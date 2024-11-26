Fly-E Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 3rd (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group’s (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fly-E Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Fly-E Group Price Performance
FLYE opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Fly-E Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
