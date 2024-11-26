Reviewing WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fair Isaac and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 4 8 0 2.67 WEX 0 5 7 1 2.69

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $1,964.92, indicating a potential downside of 16.75%. WEX has a consensus price target of $235.91, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and WEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.72 billion 33.46 $512.81 million $20.45 115.42 WEX $2.55 billion 2.94 $266.60 million $7.88 23.88

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEX. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.86% -59.47% 28.78% WEX 12.45% 31.35% 3.92%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats WEX on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

