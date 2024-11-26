TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) vs. United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United American Healthcare and TriSalus Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A TriSalus Life Sciences $26.89 million 4.80 -$59.04 million ($2.49) -1.70

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United American Healthcare and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A TriSalus Life Sciences -206.24% N/A -236.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United American Healthcare and TriSalus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 6 2 3.25

TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 185.66%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats United American Healthcare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

