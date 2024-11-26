Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$3.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.27.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Down 3.0 %
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.