Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$3.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Montage Gold

MAU stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$792.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.79.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

