Analysts Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) PT at $24.75

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

CVI opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85,773 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,484,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,889,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

