Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $9.85

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSE NAPA opened at $10.99 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

