Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IMAX FY2024 Earnings

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of IMAX opened at $25.25 on Monday. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,007,000 after buying an additional 2,054,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 33.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMAX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

