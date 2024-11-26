Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Buys £772,691.52 in Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 804,887 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £772,691.52 ($970,474.15).

AAF stock opened at GBX 99.10 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Airtel Africa Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.50 ($1.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16,666.67%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

