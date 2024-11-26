Hyatt Hotels FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of H stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

