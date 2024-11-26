Ranjan Ramparia Buys 5,000 Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,023.86).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £66.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,950.00 and a beta of -0.13. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.25 ($1.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.63.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

