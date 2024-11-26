Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price at $18.50

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors raised Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE ARIS opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.62. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $38,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

