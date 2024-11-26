Brookline Capital Management Estimates Palisade Bio FY2024 Earnings

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Palisade Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.74) for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.43) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Palisade Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $1.03.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Palisade Bio from $22.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

