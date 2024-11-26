FY2024 Earnings Forecast for RANI Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

RANI stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $10,147,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,302,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,000,814.10. This represents a 31.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 135,148 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

