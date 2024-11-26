What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for LSTA FY2024 Earnings?

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lisata Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.99). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

LSTA opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Lisata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LSTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

