StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Price Performance
BGC Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43. BGC Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.