Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.47% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.