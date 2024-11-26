Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on ROK Resources FY2024 Earnings

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ROK Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ROK Resources Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. ROK Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$39.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Insider Activity at ROK Resources

In other ROK Resources news, Senior Officer Jared Lukomski sold 410,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$73,890.00. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.