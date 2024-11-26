FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:APS Issued By HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

APS stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$3.90.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.