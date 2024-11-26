Roth Capital Weighs in on Stardust Power FY2024 Earnings

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stardust Power in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

SDST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Stardust Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDST stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. Stardust Power has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

