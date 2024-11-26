Cormark Has Negative Outlook for CVE:AEP Q3 Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of AEP stock opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

