TSE:FVI FY2024 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

TSE:FVI opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.57 and a twelve month high of C$8.68.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.