What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Propel FY2024 Earnings?

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Propel in a research report issued on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Propel’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRL. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Propel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Propel stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Propel has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $32,899.70. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

