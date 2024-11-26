InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE IHT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.13. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
