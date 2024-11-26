InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE IHT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.13. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.