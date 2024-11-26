FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pollard Banknote Raised by Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 1.0 %

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$25.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The stock has a market cap of C$694.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$17.95 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total transaction of C$52,260.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $110,510. Insiders own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

