Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.