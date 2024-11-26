Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
SASR stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.55.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.
