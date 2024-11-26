Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

