Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Trading Down 0.4 %

About Fluent

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.28. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

