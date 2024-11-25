Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE NRG opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

