Kraft Asset Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.95 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,373,085.80. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

