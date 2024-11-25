NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,441,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 10.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $175,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 18,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.4% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 766,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 180,401 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 152,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

