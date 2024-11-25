Activest Wealth Management Purchases 609 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,997,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,519,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985,434 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.