Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $339,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 302,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

