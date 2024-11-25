Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.6% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 103.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $171.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

