Slow Capital Inc. Has $32.56 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

